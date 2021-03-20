Technology is a game changer for referee Cullen

CHANGES to the rules have been coming thick and fast in GAA. For inter-county referee Niall Cullen the use of modern technology is crucial for him to do his job.

At the recent GAA Congress voted motion to introduce a new rule to try and tackle cynical fouls was passed.

This means any cynical foul which is deemed by the referee to prevent a goal-scoring opportunity within the 20 metre line or the ‘D’ is punished with a penalty awarded to the attacking team and a ten minute sin-bin for the offender.

Cullen admits that this new rule will shine a greater spotlight on referees but he believes that the different webinars and modules issued by Croke Park will make it a lot easier for referees to become comfortable with the new rule and more importantly be consistent about what merits a ‘goal-scoring opportunity’ and what doesn’t.

“Any time that anything subjective is brought in, the focus will be on the referee until there is a kind of consistent approach among us all.