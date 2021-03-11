Sky is the limit for Laura who can ‘see herself in medi

SKY is the limit for Kinawley student Laura McCaffrey, after securing a prestigious spot on the world renowned University of Cambridge summer school scheme this August.

The 16-year-old Mount Lourdes student was selected from a wide range of school children who took part in the international competition that led her thought provoking essay titled, ‘What makes a good doctor?’ to come up trumps with the judging panel.

Speaking to the Herald on her recent success, the GCSE student explained, “The competition took place in the middle of lockdown. I was definitely looking for something different to do and I came across this and I thought it would be a great.”

The Kinawley schoolgirl will spend two weeks in Cambridge where she will learn from top medical professionals and receive intensive tutoring for a future career path that Laura believes she can “really see” herself in.

“I really can see medicine as a career choice as I’m really passionate about it,” she said. “Especially with the recent Covid crisis, even just going to work everyday looks like a massive challenge and I have a lot of respect for them and would definitely like to be apart of that.

