Sharon’s dog training via Zoom!

SHARON WEST broke the mould two years ago after a simple business idea quickly turned into Fermanagh’s first ever doggy day care centre.

The first of its kind, Sharon has since gone from strength to strength, proving that success is achievable even in the midst of lockdown through her online dog training via Zoom.

Speaking to the Herald about her experience as a local businesswoman and the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, Sharon said, “I was getting really busy and lockdown came. They said we could continue running but everyone kept their dogs at home, so it was really difficult.

“A couple of times I thought this is it, we are going to have to close, but dog training really started to pick up, and I learnt how to do dog training via zoom, and I actually think it’s a very beneficial part of the training now.

“I have to thank the owners who supported me all the way through. I have the most amazing support and I love the owners as much as the dogs that come in. I am very grateful to them.”

While lockdown blues have been hard for many of us to avoid, Sharon has used her online presence to keep Fermanagh folk entertained with snaps and hysterical videos of her doggy day care world that makes her many followers ‘howl’ with laughter on a daily basis.

“I didn’t realise how much it was making a difference until a lady in the supermarket came up to me and said it is her favourite part of the evening. “She gets her cup of tea and biscuits and goes to bed to watch the videos. I realised it was a bit of light relief in these hard times, so I made a conscious effort to take videos and photos every day. “When everyone got puppies over lockdown I felt it was my duty to help people get the best start for their puppies because knowledge is needed and social media was a great way to answer any concerns.

“I spent my whole lockdown doing courses and studying to educate myself further and I’ve just passed Level 4 canine behaviour so I could help with whatever queries came up.”

Speaking about her future plans, Sharon said, “I want to grow, I want to open a separate training academy and run day care separate to dog training, whether that happens this year I am not sure.

“I really want a level of normality, I think we have to be happy with whatever our situation is as life could be a lot worse.

“I have a lot to be thankful for as I have the best job and the best dogs, a wonderful husband, a beautiful daughter and step son, it’s all I could ask for.”

Sharon’s ‘Home from Home’ doggy day care centre is based on the Tempo Road, in Unit 2 of the Tempo business park.

To find out more about Sharon’s service, contact 07564618923 or email homefromhome23@outlook.com

