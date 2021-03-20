Sadness at death of local piper Seamus McCann

THERE has been much sadness locally at the death of local man Seamus McCann, who was well known in local music and GAA circles.

Mr McCann passed away at his home in Coa on Monday. Since then, in these times without wakes, those who knew him have been taking to social media to express their grief and share memories of the piper and former footballer described as having “a heart as big as a mountain” and as being “a very straight and decent man.”

Leading the tributes on Monday were two local groups that were very close to Mr McCann’s heart. Coa O’Dwyers said the club was sadden to learn of his passing, recalling how he had been a former player and groundsman, as well as brother and uncle of clubmen Dermot and Colm. The club extended its sympathies.

St Patrick’s Pipeband Coa also were among the first to express sympathies.

“Seamus played the pipes in our band for many years in his younger days,” stated a band spokesman. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the McCann family at this very sad time. May he rest in peace.”

