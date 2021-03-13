Reeling in the years with Gary Beckett

FIFTEEN years ago this year, Gary Beckett was leading the line for Derry City in one of their most successful ever runs in the European Championship. The Candystripes went on a globetrotting qualifying campaign which saw the Derry side go unbeaten in five straight games in a row Massive victories over Swedish side Goteborg and Scotland’s up and coming team at the time, Gretna set up a crunch must win clash with French giants Paris Saint Germain.

Looking back now, Beckett believes that some of the Candystripes’ big results against the lesser teams are sometimes pushed aside in the wake of their 2006 European Championship campaign. “I sometimes feel that the other previous rounds are often overlooked. Goteborg had won the UEFA cup twice. They had beaten Manchester United and they had a couple of internationals, so to beat them 1-0 out there and 1-0 at home was great. It just seemed to be brushed aside. It is always the PSG one and looking back I think the two games against Goteborg were outstanding.

