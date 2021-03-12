Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Fermanagh

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcomed by locals as he visits the Erne County on a whirlwind trip this afternoon.
It is understood that during his visit, Mr Johnson will be meeting with health workers who are involved with the successful roll out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme here in Fermanagh.
Mr Johnson is joined by First Minister Arlene Foster, Health Minister Robin Swann, Council Chairwoman Diana Armstrong and Nigel Dodds.
Posted: 12:58 pm March 12, 2021