Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Fermanagh

Posted: 12:58 pm March 12, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcomed by locals as he visits the Erne County on a whirlwind trip this afternoon. 

It is understood that during his visit, Mr Johnson will be meeting with health workers who are involved with the successful roll out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme here in Fermanagh. 

Mr Johnson is joined by First Minister Arlene Foster, Health Minister Robin Swann, Council Chairwoman Diana Armstrong and Nigel Dodds. 

