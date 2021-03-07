+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAANo MacRory Cup for McCaffrey
Ronan McCaffrey

No MacRory Cup for McCaffrey

Posted: 4:02 pm March 7, 2021
RONAN McCaffrey is one of a number of final year students at St Michael’s College who have been denied the opportunity to represent their school on the field one last time. 
 
McCaffrey is the current MacRory Cup captain and is one of the last two ‘survivors’ of the Hogan Cup winning team of 2019. He was eagerly awaiting the opportunity to lead St Michael’s out in what was due to be a knockout competition starting next month.
 
The Teemore Shamrocks clubman openly admits a great sense of disappointment at being denied this chance.
 
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:02 pm March 7, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA