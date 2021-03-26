Lisnaskea ‘plunged into sadness’ by sudden death of young father

THERE has been an outpouring of grief and sadness across the local community this week following the death of young father, Gerard Reihill.

The 39-year-old father-of-two was laid to rest on Saturday at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea after he passed away suddenly in hospital last Tuesday.

The son of Bernie and the late Coni Reihill, and devoted father to Reuben and Emily, the Lisnaskea community has been left stunned by Mr Reihill’s passing.

“It’s very tragic and sad when a young lad of his age passes away in tragic circumstances,” said local MLA Sean Lynch, who said Mr Reihill’s death was a tragedy for his loved ones and the wider community, noting he was a popular young man from a well known local family.

“There is a big connection on his mother’s side, who I would know well as they’re from my own area. My prayers and heartfelt sympathy go out to the family.”

Local Cllr Garbhan McPhillips said Mr Reihill’s death had come “as a great shock to the entire community.”

“The whole area was plunged into such sadness and grief,” said Cllr McPhillips. “I did not know Gerard personally but from seeing people’s comments on social media about him, he was a very happy and popular man.

“My sincerest condolences go out to his whole family at this extremely difficult time. They will be in my thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks ahead.”

Mr Reihill was known in the community for his love of sports, and was a former GAA player and boxing enthusiast.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0