+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineLisnaskea ‘plunged into sadness’ by sudden death of young father
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Lisnaskea ‘plunged into sadness’ by sudden death of young father

Posted: 6:15 pm March 26, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE has been an outpouring of grief and sadness across the local community this week following the death of young father, Gerard Reihill.
The 39-year-old father-of-two was laid to rest on Saturday at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea after he passed away suddenly in hospital last Tuesday.
The son of Bernie and the late Coni Reihill, and devoted father to Reuben and Emily, the Lisnaskea community has been left stunned by Mr Reihill’s passing.
“It’s very tragic and sad when a young lad of his age passes away in tragic circumstances,” said local MLA Sean Lynch, who said Mr Reihill’s death was a tragedy for his loved ones and the wider community, noting he was a popular young man from a well known local family.
“There is a big connection on his mother’s side, who I would know well as they’re from my own area. My prayers and heartfelt sympathy go out to the family.”
Local Cllr Garbhan McPhillips said Mr Reihill’s death had come “as a great shock to the entire community.”
“The whole area was plunged into such sadness and grief,” said Cllr McPhillips. “I did not know Gerard personally but from seeing people’s comments on social media about him, he was a very happy and popular man.
“My sincerest condolences go out to his whole family at this extremely difficult time. They will be in my thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks ahead.”
Mr Reihill was known in the community for his love of sports, and was a former GAA player and boxing enthusiast.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:15 pm March 26, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA