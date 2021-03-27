Lakeland Community Care staff step it up

OVER the past three weeks, the office staff at Lakeland Community Care have been taking part in an audacious step challenge to raise funds to provide the isolated elderly community with additional resources as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steven McGurn is one of the staff members who are taking part in this fundraising initiative and he believes that the money raised will go a long way in helping the most vulnerable in our society who have been affected very severely with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“It started off with a sort of health initiative and we decided then that we may as well try and raise some money for charity whenever we were doing this. We have two offices, one in Omagh and one in Belcoo, so we decided to do a bit of a competition between each other to try and get as many steps in as possible.”

“Lakeland Community Care are a charity in its own right. We mainly look after elderly people in their own homes and we have the Belcoo Healthy Living Centre and that is where we try and broaden healthy living initiatives in the community. That is for all age groups and there are fitness classes and a lot of different classes go on in there.”

