Just one thing! With Eileen McGovern

THIS week for ‘Just One Thing’ we are pleased to bring the inimitable positivity of Teemore-based nutritionist, Eileen McGovern.

Eileen spent some time wandering the paths of natural health and well-being on her own personal nutritional journey.

Through studying the benefits of healthy eating and practising what she learned along the way, Eileen now offers one-to-one consultations for people who wish to start on their own path to health.

Not only does she help people make choices about what they eat, but from her business in Teemore, Eileen can draw up a tailor-made nutritional programme for individual clients, carry out food sensitivity testing and even do live cookery demonstrations showing her clients exactly how to make the healthy and delicious recipes she prescribes.

Of course, at present, Eileen is conducting cookery demonstrations, one-to-one consultations and group sessions through video calls and via zoom.

For more information or to make contact with the lovely Eileen, people can reach her through her Facebook page “I’m nuts about nutrition” or by email on emcgovern25@btinternet.com. Eileen can also be contacted by phone on 028 677 48578 or 07717196758.

For Just One Thing, Eileen wrote us all a little rhyme. As always, cut it out stick it on your fridge and let’s take things one week at a time…

When I was asked to write this piece, from a Nutritional point of view, I made a few false starts, in truth, before I finally decided what to do. You see, I thought I’d inject a little humour, and compose a little ditty,

For let’s face it, folks, you will agree that we could do with something witty!

Now, some of the issues I’ve been dealing with, from clients in distress, Range from brain fog and exhaustion, to needing a bigger dress!

Then, there’s acid reflux mentioned, it’s been ‘coming up’ more and more, And further down there’s excess wind, that’s embarrassing and sore!

Now, I know the extra pressures brought on by this current situation, Are, in many ways, the culprit for the health issues of our nation.

However, you may find, if you’re being truthful, there’ve been extra tea breaks in your day,

When biscuits and cupcakes were consumed to help keep ‘boredom’ at bay.

Well…these very things that feel like ‘treats’ are putting your poor body under stress;

Spiking blood sugars and draining energy and making you EAT MORE, NOT LESS!

So, my JUST ONE THING is to eat REAL FOODS, that will fuel your body from head to toe,

Keeping your mood and energy uplifted and prevent you feeling low!

So, here’s my recipe for GORGEOUS GRAIN FREE GRANOLA; it will be a great way to start your day;

It’s a powerhouse of all things good and tastes fabulous! HIP, HIP HOORAY!

RECIPE

Gorgeous Grain-Free Granola

Ingredients

80g Mixed Nuts (Brazil,/almonds/walnuts/hazelnuts)

40g Desiccated Coconut

80g Sunflower Seeds

40g Pumpkin Seeds

1 tablespoon Chia Seeds

2 tablespoons Sesame Seeds

2 tablespoons Coconut Oil

1 tablespoon Maple Syrup/Organic Honey (Optional)

1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract

Pinch Sea Salt

Pinch Ground Cinnamon

Advertisement

Method

*Put mixed nuts, coconut and seeds into a food processor and pulse until ingredients are roughly chopped, but still retain some texture. Add Cinnamon and Sea salt.

*Put the Coconut oil, Vanilla Extract and Maple syrup onto a large wide-bottomed pan on a high heat until the coconut oil is melted, stirring to ensure it doesn’t burn.

*Reduce the heat slightly, then add the nut and seed mixture to the pan and cook for about 3 minutes, or until the mixture starts to colour lightly, stirring continuously.

*Remove from the heat and transfer to a large cooking tray to cool.

*Optional -You may add dried fruit (dates, raisins, goji berries etc) for added texture and colour.

*Can be safely stored in an airtight glass jar/container for a month.

*Serve with Natural/Coconut yogurt as a snack or sprinkled over porridge for a delicious breakfast!

As well as being delicious, it’s so versatile! It can transform stewed apple into an Apple Crumble (use eating apples as they won’t require sugar) and sprinkle some Granola on top. Alternatively, poach some frozen mixed berries and top them with the Granola for a Berry Crumble.

For something completely different, why not try my Choc ‘n’ Nut Bark?

Simply melt 120g of Dark Chocolate (min 70% Cocoa), with one tsp of Coconut Oil and add some grated Orange Zest. Spread out on a lined baking tray and sprinkle a cup of Gorgeous Grain Free Granola on top.

Put into the fridge to harden; break up roughly and store in the fridge or freezer. Enjoy!