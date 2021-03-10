Health unions threatening to strike after pay rise ‘insult’

HEALTH workers in Fermanagh have described a proposal that would give NHS workers a pay rise of just one percent as an “insult.”

With unions now threatening strike action after voicing their “disgust” at the plan, fears have emerged that the proposal could lead to local workers quitting their jobs which would add further pressure to staffing levels at SWAH.

“The RCN has been clear that this year, of all years, we need a significant and fair pay rise. An additional £3.50 a week for an experienced nurse is by no means fair and will do nothing to prevent an exodus from the profession,” warned SWAH RCN representative Kathryn Gault.

“We will not shy away from voicing our concerns. RCN Council convened an emergency meeting and have voted unanimously and immediately to set up a £35 million Industrial Action Fund. Next steps will be decided in the coming weeks.”

Anna Maria Maguire is a deputy sister on the Covid ward at SWAH and has been in the nursing profession for over 30 years.

She told the Herald, “Over a year ago health workers braved weather conditions to fight for pay parity and safe staffing.

“A few months after this strike, workers were to endure the most horrific and challenging demands set by the Covid-19 pandemic and this continues a year on, putting themselves and their families constantly at risk.

“Health professionals continue to show professional dedication, working long hours over and above their controlled hours.

“In return, the government asked the public to clap for us ‘heroes’ on a Thursday night and decided to give us a measly one percent pay reward in the budget. This is an insult to staff who have worked tirelessly throughout these unprecedented times.”

