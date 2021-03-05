Frustration builds over Enniskillen bypass delay

FRUSTRATION is growing at the lack of investment in local roads, and with delays progressing long awaited major projects such as the Enniskillen bypass, due to lack of funding.

This week local MLA Rosemary Barton submitted an Assembly question to Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon asking what progress had been made on the bypass scheme, which has been in the pipeline in some for or another for decades now.

In fact, the project in its current form was launched with great fanfare by then Roads Minister Conor Murphy in 2009 and had been scheduled for completion by March 2018. However, construction has not yet even begun.

In her response to Ms Barton’s question, Minister Mallon said she had announced her commitment to fund a number of major projects last June, including the Enniskillen bypass, as part of her plan to aid economic recovery “while addressing regional imbalance.”

“I acknowledge the significance of the Enniskillen Southern Bypass and reaffirm my commitment to moving ahead with this important scheme,” she said, adding she was working with her officials to decide on how the scheme should proceed and the next steps that could be taken.

“Progression to construction will remain subject to completing all of the statutory procedures, and securing the necessary funding,” she noted.

Minister Mallon also said the project may be considered as part of the Mid-South West Growth Deal, an economic plan involving a number of local councils. Ms Barton said she would like further clarity on this statement and had asked the local Council to provide more information.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0