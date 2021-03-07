+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDrivers’ outrage at driving test backlog
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Drivers’ outrage at driving test backlog

Posted: 6:38 pm March 7, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

LOCALS have voiced their concern over Stormont’s lack of action in tackling the backlog of practical driving tests in Fermanagh.
While driving tests for keyworkers are still taking place across the border, it would appear that the north’s strategy has caused anxieties to soar with young people in limbo as to when they can get behind the wheel again.
“I have been trying to get a test since September and the DVA will not give me a date,” explained Fermanagh student, Robbie McGuinness.
“Two of my friends have rang them up and got dates but now they are cancelled. I really need my licence as I’m driving up and down to college while doing farm work so without a date I’m walking roads at night which is very dangerous at this time of the year.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:38 pm March 7, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA