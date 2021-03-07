Drivers’ outrage at driving test backlog

LOCALS have voiced their concern over Stormont’s lack of action in tackling the backlog of practical driving tests in Fermanagh.

While driving tests for keyworkers are still taking place across the border, it would appear that the north’s strategy has caused anxieties to soar with young people in limbo as to when they can get behind the wheel again.

“I have been trying to get a test since September and the DVA will not give me a date,” explained Fermanagh student, Robbie McGuinness.

“Two of my friends have rang them up and got dates but now they are cancelled. I really need my licence as I’m driving up and down to college while doing farm work so without a date I’m walking roads at night which is very dangerous at this time of the year.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0