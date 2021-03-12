Charlie Lawson hints at soap secrets in upcoming autobiography

FERMANAGH actor Charlie Lawson has teased that he will be spilling at least some soap secrets from his time at Coronation Street in an upcoming book about his life.

The Enniskillen man first shot to fame thanks to his iconic portrayal of the Manchester-based soap’s larger-than-life Jim McDonald.

Now, Mr Lawson is planning a ‘tell all’ account of his time on the famous cobbles in his upcoming autobiography.

Revealing he was working on the book in a recent tweet, complete with photograph of the 61-year-old hard at work on his manuscript, Mr Lawson hinted that it would include. In response to fans, who were eager to find out what the former soap superstar would be covering, he said there would be “good and bad anecdotes” from his life and career.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0