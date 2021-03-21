Calls for traffic calming over safety fears at school

THE combination of schoolchildren and fast moving cars is creating “a recipe for disaster” in Ederney, it has been warned.

Local MLA Jemma Dolan has called for extra traffic calming measures in the village, particularly on the Ardvarney Road at St Joseph’s Primary School where there are concerns for the safety of the children.

“This has been an ongoing issue with locals truly believing the mix of primary school children and fast moving traffic is a recipe for trouble,” said Ms Dolan, who said she and Cllr Siobhan Currie had been liaising with the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) roads section and were “making good progress on this issue.”

Ms Dolan said there were a number of other traffic calming measures needed in the wider area.

“Also, a number of constituents who use the North Fermanagh Valley Park, at the old Duke of Westminster site, on the Kesh to Ederney road have contacted me about speed on the road,” she said.

“I have contacted DfI Roads to see if it is possible to get a reduction of the speed limit extended from the village of Kesh to the Ederney side of the Park. It is a very well utilised facility, but unfortunately the large volumes of traffic driving at speed can be off-putting for pedestrians walking from Kesh and for drivers turning into the Park.

“DfI Roads have agreed to do a speed limit review on this section of road in the near future.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007