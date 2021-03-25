Busker John flourishing in the limelight

2020 was a whirlwind year for John Garrity and now the ‘Belfast Busker’ is already planning on how he can build upon his new found fame.

John has always had an interest in music from a young age but over the past few years, he has established himself as one of the top buskers in Belfast City Centre with his audiences in the thousands tuning in to watch his various live feeds and online videos.

John released his first solo album last October and due to the success of his first release, the ‘Belfast Busker’ is already embarking on producing his second album in coming weeks.

“I released the new CD at Halloween time and it has been well received. It includes songs that have done really well for me online.

‘Grace’ is on it, ‘All I Want’ by Kodaline, ‘Purple Rain’ and the usual ones that do well on the live feeds. It has been really well received and people are enjoying it but I have actually recorded enough for another one. People have been asking for me to record different songs and to do different takes on different songs when we were in lockdown so I have been enjoying that.”

During the production of his album last year, John recorded his own version of ‘Forever Young’ in memory of 14-year old Noah Donohue who tragically died last year, and the Trillick native admits it was very touching to see so many people tune in to listen to his song dedicated to Noah and his family.

