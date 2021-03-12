Boris Johnson refuses to comment on Protocol

The Fermanagh Herald was at the Lakeland Forum today to meet and question Prime Minister Boris Johnson, First Minister Arlene Foster and Health Minister Robin Swann as they attended the Enniskillen Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.

The Prime Minister refused to answer our reporter’s question on

whether or not he intended on keeping the Northern Ireland Protocol in place but, Boris Johnston did say he was “very impressed” with what he observed at the Enniskillen vaccination centre. “Excellent work going on here today, very impressed,” he said.