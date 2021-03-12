+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBoris Johnson refuses to comment on Protocol
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Boris Johnson refuses to comment on Protocol

Posted: 1:36 pm March 12, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

The Fermanagh Herald was at the Lakeland Forum today to meet and question Prime Minister Boris Johnson, First Minister Arlene Foster and Health Minister Robin Swann as they attended the Enniskillen Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.

The Prime Minister refused to answer our reporter’s question on
whether or not he intended on keeping the Northern Ireland Protocol in place but, Boris Johnston did say he was “very impressed” with what he observed at the Enniskillen vaccination centre. “Excellent work going on here today, very impressed,” he said.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:36 pm March 12, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA