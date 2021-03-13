‘Be kind to ourselves to help others’ – Fr Brian

FR BRIAN D’ARCY says a lifetime working as a spiritual counsellor has taught him the value of self-compassion when dealing with mental health and wellbeing.

Speaking to “I am Here”, an Irish organisation which aims to improve the mental health and wellbeing of workplaces, Fr D’arcy said he believes we have all used up most of our energy in self-preservation during COVID-19.

However, the Passionist Priest said that he also strongly believes that, during these difficult times, we need first to be kind to ourselves in order to go on and help others.

“Learning how to act compassionately towards yourself is crucial,” he said, “especially if you want to show that same compassion to others” and he admits this is a lesson he had to learn for himself.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0