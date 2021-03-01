Shock at announcement of school closure

THERE HAS been shock, frustration and disappointment today at the announcement by Education Minister Peter Weir that St Mary’s Brollagh is to close permanently.

The news is a blow to all in the community who had worked tirelessly to save the school, which had been earmarked for closure for some time. These efforts included putting forward a proposal to transform the school in Controlled Integrated Status.

Speaking after the announcement, local MLA Jemma Dolan, who is a past pupil of the school, said: “I was so disappointed that Minister Peter Weir has decided not to approve Development Proposal 630 to change Brollagh to an integrated school. But to actually close the school in a post-covid world has really angered me.

“Children and parents should be afforded the opportunity, if so wanted, to be educated locally instead of being put on crowded buses to be shipped to large towns.

“On the 24th of February I received an answer to a question sent by me from Minister Weir that his officials were “currently analysing all the relevant information and assessing” both proposals.

“He certainly moved first since last week.

“So many good people have worked so hard to keep Brollagh open.

“It is very frustrating for myself and all those who are fighting to keep the school open when we are continually ignored by CCMS, the Education Authority and know the Education Minister.

“We all must continue to fight to ensure post primary education remains in our local area.”

