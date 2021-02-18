Week of Hope… The Graan Novena to go ahead online

THE annual Graan Novena of Hope is to go ahead this year as planned, albeit by webcam.

Beginning on Saturday, 28th February and running until the evening of Monday, 8th March the congregation of the Graan are invited to attend the much-anticipated Novena online. The Novena will be held each evening at 7pm except on both weekends when there will be a service at 6:30pm on Saturday and at 10:30am, 12noon and 4pm on Sunday.

As always, the aim of the Novena is about putting hope into people’s lives. Since there are still restrictions around travel, it will not be possible to invite guest speakers this year, so the Novena, which will focus on the Good News of Jesus, will be hosted by two members of the Graan community instead.