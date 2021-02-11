Vaccine helping wipe Covid out of Fermanagh care homes

COVID is quickly “disappearing” from Fermanagh’s nursing homes and things are “definitely moving in the right direction”, thanks to the ever-improving roll out of the vaccine programme.

That’s according to prominent local GP Dr Brendan O’Hare, who said that, following initial supply difficulties, the roll out had since picked up speed at local surgeries. Coupled with the ongoing success of the vaccination programme by the Western Trust, for health workers and certain target groups, Dr O’Hare said the vaccines were already having a significant impact in the local community, with the majority of those aged 65 and over not having received their first jabs.

“There is a relatively steady supply of vaccine, and we’re getting ready to be able to do our target groups,” added Dr O’Hare, who is a member of the British Medical Association. “We’re well on top of it.”

With regard target groups Dr O’Hare, a member of the British Medical Association, said they expect clinically extremely vulnerable patients to be next to get the jab.

Dr O’Hare noted that the target group of the 65-69 year olds who have been told by the government to book their jabs through the local Trust must do so. This is because the vaccine supply for that group will not be sent to their GP, so their GP will not be able to vaccinate them.