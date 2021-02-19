+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Tributes paid to Lisbellaw United stalwart
Tributes paid to Lisbellaw United stalwart

Posted: 9:01 am February 19, 2021
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com
TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of Lisbellaw United stalwart Kenneth Forde (62). 
Mr Forde, late of Lower Cavanacarragh, Lisbellaw, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday last, February 10.
Affectionately known as Kenny, he was the first son of James and Elizabeth. He worked for the former Northern Bank for 40 years and during his time there rose to the position of business manager. His vast experience in banking led him to offer his services to Lisbellaw Credit Union and there he was a valued worker. 
Mr Forde also gave lifelong service to Lisbellaw United Football Club and in 2018 the club presented him with a merit award for 45 years service.
On learning of his passing a spokesman for the club expressed sadness and total disbelief and said, “He will be so sorely missed by everyone and is truly irreplaceable.”

