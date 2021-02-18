The Irish Cup without junior teams would be a ‘farce’

WHITEY Anderson is so glad he’s no longer a Championship manager!

Anderson was nearly a decade in charge at Ballinamallard United before he stepped down at the end of the 2015-16 season.

During his tenure the Mallards won promotion to the Danske Bank Premiership in 2012 but after six seasons in the top flight the Fermanagh outfit were relegated to the Championship.

Last year, under Harry McConkey, the Ducks missed out on a promotion play-off spot because the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

And this season’s Championship didn’t even get off the ground, mainly because Championship clubs weren’t awarded ‘elite’ status like their Premiership counterparts, this, despite the fact they are also classified as senior clubs.