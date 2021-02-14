Second vaccine for Catherine (103)

TILERY Nursing Home resident, Catherine Byers (103) has received her second Covid-19 vaccination. Ms Byers was given the jab by public health nurse, Aisling Burns, one of the Trust care home vaccinators.

The Western Trust has delivered more than 30,000 vaccines and are currently completing the second doses of the vaccine in all care homes, which will be completed in full in February 2021.

The Western Trust began the roll out of the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to the independent and trust residential and nursing care home residents and staff on December 14 last year. The Pfizer vaccine was administered by mobile trust vaccinating teams to the majority of staff and residents in the 64 care homes within the area by December 23 last year.

Administration of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine commenced on the January 4 and was completed on January 14. The Trust advised at this stage the majority of staff and residents have received their second dose within the 21 day Department of Health guidance for care homes.

Any new residents in care homes from this date will be followed up by GPs and the district nurses using the AstraZeneca vaccine.