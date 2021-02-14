+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSecond vaccine for Catherine (103)
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Smiling Tilery Nursing Home Resident, Catherine Byers, at 103 years of age, has just received her 2nd vaccination from public health nurse, Aisling Burns, one of the Trust care home vaccinators. The Western Trust has delivered more than 30,000 vaccines across the Trust are and are currently completing the 2nd doses of the Vaccine in all Care Homes, which will be completed in full in February 2021.

Second vaccine for Catherine (103)

Posted: 9:10 am February 14, 2021
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com
TILERY Nursing Home resident, Catherine Byers (103) has received her second Covid-19 vaccination. Ms Byers was given the jab by public health nurse, Aisling Burns, one of the Trust care home vaccinators.
 The Western Trust has delivered more than 30,000 vaccines and are currently completing the second doses of the vaccine in all care homes, which will be completed in full in February 2021.
The Western Trust began the roll out of the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to the independent and trust residential and nursing care home residents and staff on December 14 last year. The Pfizer vaccine was administered by mobile trust vaccinating teams to the majority of staff and residents in the 64 care homes within the area by December 23 last year.
Administration of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine commenced on the  January 4 and was completed on January 14. The Trust advised at this stage the majority of staff and residents have received their second dose within the 21 day Department of Health guidance for care homes.
Any new residents in care homes from this date will be followed up by GPs and the district nurses using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

 

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:10 am February 14, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA