Roslea mourns death of another county ‘great’

THE community of Roslea was saddened by the death of yet another Fermanagh great. The late Joe Goodwin, of Lakefield, Roslea, died peacefully last week in the loving care of his family at Omagh Hospital.

Mr Goodwin was widely known for his contribution to the GAA, having won three senior championship titles with Roslea and an All-Ireland Junior title with the Fermanagh county team back in 1959.

“I first came across Joe Goodwin on the Roslea senior team when I joined it, I was very young and at that stage he had three championship medals and had been on the county panel for the ‘59 final,” explained former teammate and friend Peter McGinnity.

“He was looked up to greatly and we relied very heavily on him for his contribution in games and his advice.

“The thing that stands out about him was how forceful he was. Joe had an unbelievable and very powerful drop kick which not many people had at that time. It was a lethal weapon in many ways.

“He was a great support to us young players coming on to the Roslea senior team and we were thankful for that.

“Joe was a lifelong Roslea man, I remember him fondly with a good sense of humour and just a great man to have on your side.”

