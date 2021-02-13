Pupils showcase designs in tribute to healthcare worker

BUDDING artists have showcased their colourful designs expressing gratitude to local healthcare staff for their hard work throughout the pandemic.

Tiernan and Riley, pupils at Holy Trinity Primary School took part in an arty school project to create ‘hope cards’ for front line workers.

The boys came up with striking designs which will form part of a video to let local workers know they remain at the forefront of the thoughts of staff and pupils.

Speaking to the Herald, mum Claire McNulty said, “My sons Tiernan and Riley really enjoyed making the cards as they love getting creative and drawing but also they wanted to show they cared for what the staff on the front line are doing.”

Ms McNulty added that photos and cards will be compiled into a video for healthcare staff. “The boys and all the pupils are very excited that the staff will see their beautiful hope cards and posters.”