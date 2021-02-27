Novena putting hope back in people’s lives

PUTTING hope into the lives of people who need it most will be at the forefront of this years Graan Novena.

While the past 12 months has set unprecedented challenges, the annual event will step into the new normal from this Saturday as the Graan Novena will go online for the first ever to celebrate 300 years of their existence.

Despite the daily struggle and pain that Covid-19 continues to inflict on many, Fr Charles Cross is determined to keep the gospel alive and shine a light on all suffering through the Good News of Jesus which will be highlighted during the nine days of prayer.

Speaking to the Herald about the upcoming event, Fr Charles explained, “The Novena starts this weekend from Saturday 28 February and will run until the evening of Monday 8 March. Fr Brendan will be there and also Fr Anthony O’Leary.”

As the Novena will take place this year under strict Covid restrictions, Fr Charles admits that while people can still join together in prayer online, he will miss the “energy” and usual “buzz” that everyone brings to the Church during this special time of year.

