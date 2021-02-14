New Model Primary nears completion

THE WRAPS are soon to come off the Model Primary School new build.

Work has been progressing at pace with just weeks to go before staff and pupils are set to move into their new classrooms.

The new two storey building will accommodate 450 primary pupils and is located within the grounds of the current site. The new design will see younger children on the ground floor and older children first floor. Work has also been ongoing to refurbish the iconic red brick school house and incorporate it into the new layout. Providing an update on the progress of the works, school principal Winston Glass said, “The school is progressing as scheduled. At the moment a lot of joinery work is being completed. The floor coverings are being put down and a lot of the painting is well on. “The old Model school house which is becoming part of the new school design is more or less completed and has been tastefully refurbished.” In addition to progress of interior works, Mr Glass noted that landscaping and ground work is also progressing as planned. “Outside ground work is well advanced especially on the Dublin Road side of the school,” he said. The official completion date is set for mid March and with all on track it is looking promising that staff and pupils will be on the move soon, however, Mr Glass said he is conscious that this remains dependant on the progress of works over the coming weeks.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0