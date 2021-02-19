+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Marita McDonald

Marita joins Mayo management

Posted: 12:47 pm February 19, 2021
THE lure of inter-county football was always there for Marita McDonald, so it came as no surprise when the Teemore woman was recently named as a selector with Michael Moyles’ new Mayo management team. She is one of a fourteen strong backroom team that will try and re-establish Mayo as a key player on the national stage.
 
McDonald collected an All-Ireland medal in 2017 with Fermanagh and was well-known for her round trips between the Erne county and Castlebar, where she lined out for the Mitchels club and worked locally. Doing two and sometimes three round trips, of at least 360 miles per trip each week, was testament to her level of commitment.

