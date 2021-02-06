‘Lovely wee lady’ Lottie (105) passes peacefully

THE DEATH has occurred of one of Fermanagh’s oldest residents.

Charlotte (Lottie) Johnston passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31 at the Graan Abbey Care Home, Enniskillen, aged 105.

Mrs Johnston, formerly of Burnside Park, Enniskillen, had celebrated many milestone birthdays surrounded by friends and family. She had received a telegram from the Queen to mark her 100th and a letter from the Irish President Michael D Higgins.

Mrs Johnston had spoken to the Herald on numerous occasions over the years and while she was quick to point out that she had no secret for a long life she did say that key to being happy was getting on with people.