Locals outraged at 'fly tipping' in Lack
Locals outraged at ‘fly tipping’ in Lack

Posted: 1:23 pm February 28, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

LOCALS have been left outraged following reports of an illegal “dumping ground” at the Kiln Road, Lack.
On Sunday, residents from the Lack community took to social media to highlight their concerns and frustrations over the state of the scene, which included the dumping of dead animals.
“Lovely walk around Largy this morning with the family. Unfortunately, on the Kiln Road passed the quarry, the area has become a dumping ground,” explained one local resident.
“What is wrong with people that they cannot travel the six miles to the Council dump? There are dead animals and everything among the rubbish and all this rot is flowing into the stream below. Absolutely disgusting.”
Speaking about the incident, Council Chairwoman Diana Armstrong told the Herald, “The scale of the latest scene of flytipping at Kiln Road, Lack is really shocking, as it would have taken a tractor and trailer to transport this amount of rubbish, along with the dead animals.
“This is a really serious breach of Environmental Health and DAERA regulations and we need to ensure we do all we can to stop this illegal contamination of our countryside.”
Cllr Armstrong continued, “All farmers are required to dispose of dead livestock without undue delay using approved contractors to lift carcasses.
“Dumping carcasses like this can cause pollution to groundwater due to gas and leachate production and anyone with any information should report it straight away to either the PSNI or a local Councillor.”

