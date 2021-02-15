Kieran is anticipating return to the stage after Covid

By Mark McGoldrick

FOR Fermanagh-native musician Kieran Leonard, Covid-19 has turned his life upside down.

Since the Pandemic started away back in March of last year, musicians all across the country have been plunged into the unknown with the future of a return to normality a long way away yet as the Coronavirus cases continue to soar.

Before the lockdown, Kieran was heavily involved with a number of big musical productions and he admits it came as a serious shock to the system when all parts of the music industry grinded to a halt.

“I suppose the fact it happened so quickly meant I was probably shell-shocked until around June last year. I’d just started a 15-week tour of the USA with Celtic Woman.

“We were about three weeks in, and went from not really noticing it to being told an hour before a show that we are packing up and heading home.”

“The next thing I know, we’re boarding a flight in JFK, and it’s the 14th of March with every possible form of work I do cancelled. It probably hadn’t really kicked in as to what was going on but I count myself very lucky to be able to come home to Enniskillen. A lot of my colleagues didn’t have that luxury.”

“It’s a strange situation to be in but it hasn’t been all bad.

“I’ve been able to invest a lot of time to really upgrade my studio at home here so it’s been somewhere I can retreat to, work from and feel normal.”

“I’m enjoying the slower pace of life, and getting to spend more time with my parents and my girlfriend Leah.

“Part of me actually welcomed the break and catching up with old school friends.

“The last six or seven years had been pretty full on, and living in London brought with it a fairly chaotic lifestyle.”

Since his graduation at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London, Kieran has been involved in a whole host of exciting ventures, such as, working in numerous high-profile orchestras, making his West End debut in 2018 and composing the musical soundtracks for renowned films ‘How to Train your Dragon’, ‘Victoria & Abdul’ and ‘The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies’.

