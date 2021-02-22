Get Active with the Herald Continues

In the next instalment of the Get Active with the Herald series we have teamed up with local sponsor Swifts Eurospar Lisnaskea & Spar Roslea and HydeOut Fitness.



It’s back! The Fermanagh Herald is delighted to kick off the second part of our Get Active campaign with Ryan Hyde and his team and HydeOut Fitness, Lisnaskea. Ryan will lead us through his first workout at 11am this Wednesday, 24th February and his session will be aimed at all capabilities and exercise levels.

“HydeOut is thrilled to get involved with the Fermanagh Heralds “Get Active Campaign” said Ryan. Over the next few weeks our coaches will be taking you through 30/40 min full body workouts which are suitable for all fitness levels. We’d like to thank Swift’s Eurospar and Stephan Swift who I’m sure will be joining in on the live workouts.

Advertisement

“You don’t have to be great to start but you do have to start to be great”

Echoing Ryan’s thanks Ray Sanderson, editor, Fermanagh Herald said: “Today we begin our second series of keep fit classes to boost our health, fitness and of course mental health.

“We’re are delighted to be partnering with Swifts Eurospar Lisnaskea & Spar Roslea and HydeOut Fitness to bring these sessions to the community. While there are plenty of online classes available, having a trusted local trainer like Ryan Hyde will make a real difference and hopefully help more people get active.

“It’s still a difficult time for all and Ryan and his team’s classes will help you through Lent and may also set you on a new healthier lifestyle.

“We all know how important physical health is to our mental health, so even if we only take the first small steps, it could have a major impact on our lives during these challenging times.”

Each week, Ryan and his team will deliver a session that is suitable for all the family with the focus on getting up and being active. We hope you can join us every Wednesday morning for the next four weeks for our live, free and fun sessions via the Fermanagh Herald Facebook page. You don’t need any specialist gym equipment, just a mat and a chair. As long as you have some space, an internet connection and a smart device then you can join in!

It has been possible to bring this initiative to life with the support of Swifts Eurospar Lisnaskea and Spar Roslea. Stephen Swift of the retail group said: “Here at Swift’s we are delighted to be involved in this initiative. It’s really important to eat healthy & keep active especially during these difficult times.

“We stock a fantastic range of healthy options in store with products such as APMX & Nutri Lean meals & along with an extensive range of Gluten free options. We also a great offering of healthy low fat alternatives in our fresh departments.

“Working with Ryan Hyde is the perfect fit when it comes to promoting a healthier lifestyle & everyone is looking forward to the reopening of his HydeOut Gym in the not to distant future.

So make sure to put a date in your diary to ‘Get Active with the Herald’ every Wednesday for the next four weeks.