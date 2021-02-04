Fraudsters capitalising on Covid scam warning

ANOTHER week, another Covid scam warning, with the fraudsters continuing to capitalise on the current crisis. This time it’s a message offering people the vaccine that is doing the rounds.

Over the past number of months ‘phishing’ scams have been on the rise. Often coming in email or text message form, recent examples have included promises of Covid support payments or have been preying on families’ financial worries by telling them a bill payment has not gone through.

This week, the Police are warning of a phishing text that is circulating falsely informing people they are eligible for a Covid vaccine. The message reads “we have identified that you are eligible to apply for your vaccine” and prompts people to click a link to a convincing but fake NHS website that asks for bank details.

“We know that fraudsters will stop at nothing to dupe people out of their money and they aim to exploit the pandemic for financial gain,” said Chief Supt Simon Walls.

“I am urging people to remain vigilant, fraudsters don’t care who their victim is, they know the desire people have to get the vaccine and they see this as a chance to get their hands on their money.

“Be sceptical and on your guard, If you receive a text or email that asks you to click on a link or for you to provide information, such as your name, credit card or bank details, it’s a likely to be a scam.

“Don’t hit the link, if you are dealing with someone about a Covid 19 vaccination and they ask you for money, this is a huge red flag, hang up and stop dealing with them.”

Chief Supt Walls added: “It’s also important that if you have older members of family, talk with them and tell them legitimate providers of this vaccine will never seek their banking information. This is a really important conversation to have.”

Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of a scam can either report it to Action Fraud on www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 03001232040, or by contacting the non-emergency police number on 101.

