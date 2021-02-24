Duo on the road for mental health

LOCAL duo Stephen Carters (Lisnaskea) and Amy Cadden (Donagh) are proof that the saying, ‘I get by with a little help from my friends’ is much more than just a line from a Beatles song.

Having raised over £3,634 so for the Oak Healthy Living and Aisling Centre, the popular pair are determined to complete four miles every two hours over 24 hours on March 6 in aid of mental health and suicide awareness.

“Stevie gave me a ring one Monday morning and asked if I wanted to take on a challenge in March to raise money for these two amazing organisations and I jumped at the chance,” Amy told the Herald.

“I think both of us and many others in the community hold a special place in our hearts for these organisations as they have helped not only us but many other people.

“Now felt like the most perfect time to take action. We are in the midst of another lockdown and people are suffering with their mental health. It is more important than ever to raise these vital funds.

“Both of these local organisations have helped not only ourselves in some way but many people close to us.

“They support those suffering with poor mental health in such an amazing way and it was a no brainer for who we wanted the fundraising money to go to.”

Speaking on the positive impact he hopes this donation will make, Lisnaskea Emmetts senior player Stephen Carters explained, “We really hope that our donation can make a difference to even one person’s life because then it is worth it.

“It has been said a lot recently but it’s so important to once again highlight the fact that these organisations are not getting the support they need at the moment.

“They are a vital support to the people in our local communities, especially during these uncertain times when people may feel isolated and we want to shed light on this by completing this challenge.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com and search for ‘Mental health and suicide awareness’ by Stephen Carters or follow the link: https://gofund.me/8df1c128

