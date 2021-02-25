+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSportDolan daring to dream
Brendan Dolan

Dolan daring to dream

Posted: 7:07 pm February 25, 2021
IT’S just under two months since Brendan Dolan pushed Gerwyn Price to a deciding leg in the PDC World Championship, and the Belcoo man is looking forward to stepping up to the oche again when the 2021 Players Championship commences this weekend.
 
Dolan enjoyed a successful World Championship campaign at the end of last year with a 3-1 victory over Edward Foulkes which set up a crunch battle with then world number three Gerwyn Price. Despite a valiant effort Dolan was just pipped in the final leg.
 
