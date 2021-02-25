Dolan daring to dream

IT’S just under two months since Brendan Dolan pushed Gerwyn Price to a deciding leg in the PDC World Championship, and the Belcoo man is looking forward to stepping up to the oche again when the 2021 Players Championship commences this weekend.

Dolan enjoyed a successful World Championship campaign at the end of last year with a 3-1 victory over Edward Foulkes which set up a crunch battle with then world number three Gerwyn Price. Despite a valiant effort Dolan was just pipped in the final leg.

