Daughter’s emotional reunion with mother

By Zoe Tunney

IT had been exactly ten months and 20 days since Lorraine Allen had saw her beloved mummy, Ethel Wray but this week, the two were re-united for Ethel’s 93rd birthday at the Millcroft Nursing Home in Enniskillen.

The mother and daughter held hands and touched, talked and celebrated in an emotional first meeting since strict Covid restrictions for nursing homes began last March.

Mrs Wray from Kilskeery, developed vascular dementia and was cared for at home and even when she suffered heart failure in 2017, Lorraine continued the care of her mother until her doctor advised 24-hour care in a dedicated facility.

“It was awful when we had to take that decision for Mummy,” Lorraine recalls, “As anyone who has been through it will know, it was just surreal. It was actually like a sort of bereavement.

When daddy passed away he asked me to look after mummy and I promised I would, so it was hard.”

Ethel resided happily in the Millcroft Nursing Home in Enniskillen and Lorraine visited every day up until Covid struck.

