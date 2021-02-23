Can’t wait… Foodie lovers in for a town centre treat

FERMANAGH foodie lovers are in for a treat as a new foodhall and deli is set to open in Enniskillen town centre.

Between the Bridges will bring new jobs to the town and will be run by well known local entrepreneurs Declan O’Donoghue, owner of Erne Larder and Paul Curry of the Northern Smokehouse.

It will occupy the former Happiness Trap building and the businessmen hope to open to the public this spring, dependent on current

restrictions.

Speaking about the new venture Mr O’Donoghue said, “Me and Paul have been friends for 10 years and we have always talked about doing something together. We are both ex-chefs and saw a gap in the market, especially with how Covid has influenced dining. Between the Bridges was born through conversations.”

The new foodhall promises to deliver for those looking to tap into good food that’s truly local.

“The ethos behind the shop is if it’s not Northern Irish it doesn’t get in. It’s as simple as that. We will have different sections in the

shop. We will have an own brand coffee section, our own home made pizzas, bakery items and artisan food section.”

Since announcing the news Declan and Paul have received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

“The reaction on social media has been great. The page has 800 likes in less than a week.”

Teasers of what is to come have been released, including ‘Flayver’ a condiment range. The brand idea that came from Mr Curry’s travels to Australia and Thailand where street food is very popular.

Also unveiled is a ‘STR’EAT MEAT’ range consisting of marinated, spicy meats.

In addition is ‘brew and browse’ an own brand coffee and Erne Larder’s NI Taste Club. This is an array of NI food and drink producers Mr O’Donoghue has got to know over the years.

With excitement building, locals ‘can’t wait’ for the foodhall to open its doors with a date for this is yet to be confirmed.

Touching on the impact of current restrictions, Mr O’Donoghue added, “Covid has affected a lot of places and I think the town needs something fresh and vibrant. We’ve a lot planned.”

