Young Harry’s ‘egg-cellent’ Covid lockdown venture

By Mark McGoldrick

OVER the past 12 months, 10-year old Harry Hoy has turned his love of farming and animals into a profitable business venture.

Harry, a Springfield native, has always had a passion for farming and during the Covid-19 lockdowns, Harry, along with some help from his family, has launched his own little egg producing company, where he is caring for his ever-expanding flock of hens and selling the eggs to his neighbours and friends in the local area.

Looking back over the past couple of weeks, Harry’s mother Genna, admits that they were taken aback by how much demand there is at present for Harry’s eggs and she is delighted that all of Harry’s hard work and keen interest is now coming to fruition.

“Since Harry was a toddler he had an interest in farming. He loved tractors and machinery but animals were always his biggest interest. When he was nine, he used his birthday and Christmas money and bought a calf. She has now grown and had a calf of her own.”

“He always had an interest in hens but we weren’t overly keen on them but he got his way eventually and got his first four hens for his 10th birthday. Himself and Barry built a pen and got a hen house made. He started off with four and he now had 19 hens and three roosters. At first we ate the eggs ourselves but then he realised there was money to be made so he decided to start selling a few to family and friends.”

“He now has almost more customers than he has eggs for, and they are in demand every day. For Christmas he got personalised egg boxes, and he also has an honesty box at the end of our lane which he tries to keep stocked up most days.”

There is no doubt that the Covid-19 lockdowns have been challenging for the whole community, but especially for the younger age groups, and Genna believes that this egg project of Harry’s has kept him positive and focused during this time at home, and has also helped him mature as a person with added responsibility now to care for his new flock.