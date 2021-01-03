Wedding planner making your dreams come true

IT’S NOT OFTEN the words‘happily ever after’ and ‘global pandemic’ are used together, but for one Lisnaskea wedding planner, creating the perfect lockdown wedding now comes like second nature to her.

Happily Ever After by Marie Maguire is a local business that specialises in wedding planning, venue styling, as well as delicious cakes and cupcakes.

“Wedding planning is something I just love doing and because I have a thriving business in wedding cakes, I thought this would be a perfect opportunity to do the courses and offer this as a service along side my cakes,” explained Marie.

“Customers have just been great and so understanding as we try to rearrange weddings to the next available date due to the ever-changing rules and regulations throughout this pandemic. It is just terrible for brides and grooms who can’t have their big day they have always dreamed of.”

Speaking on her experiences of creating the perfect lockdown wedding, Marie told the Herald, “My clients Geraldine and Colm rearranged their wedding from March to September and with reduced numbers in Lusty Beg they had a great day.

“Next was Clare and Martin Mullarkey who contacted me just three days before their wedding was cancelled due to restrictions on travelling to the South.

“We hired a barn in Carrowhony Pet Farm (Lisnaskea) and done it up to the last. They had their family and friends all together and had the best day of their lives.

“The following Wednesday I had a call from Simon and Jill Hicks who wanted to move their wedding forward before the lockdown and more restrictions came into place. Therefore, with all hands on deck we once again transformed the barn into a wedding fit for a princess.”

Marie added, “This was definitely a challenge doing a job that I usually have at least a year to do, but to have it done in one day just felt so rewarding.

“Hopefully 2021 brings better times for everyone. Fingers crossed weddings can start to resume as normal soon and people can have their big weddings, live bands and celebrate the way they have planned.

“I have had one wedding completely cancelled and we are planning it now in Spain, so planning weddings abroad is something that I am going to set my goal towards this year.”

