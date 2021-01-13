The Rainbow experience in your living room

ADAPTING to suit the challenging times has proved no problem for the iconic Rainbow Ballroom of Romance in Glenfarne. Niall Speak of the Ballroom explained that as we enter a new era of tourism the offering has been expanded.

“We filmed a virtual reality experience and we will be the world’s first virtual dancing showband experience,” he said.

While restrictions prevent visiting the Ballroom, the experience of showbands and dances can be brought right to your living room. “At the minute as people can’t come to our exhibitions we have launched our own Google headsets, they can be bought on our website.

“The virtual reality experience will allow visitors to put on headsets and be transported back to 1968 to a real live dance. We’re moving into the digital age and we have a lot planned for after Christmas,” Mr Speak explained.

As well as extending the online virtual offering, practical work has been ongoing with redecorating at the Ballroom taking place. This has included the installation of new theatre lighting, but its not just the interior getting a face lift.

“We applied for funding under the town and village scheme and with the Sligo to Enniskillen greenway hopefully getting built we thought we would do something to encourage more people into the area. We got €12,000 funding, what that will do is develop about one quarter of an acre at the back of the Rainbow.”

