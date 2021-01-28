Stark warning to those who don’t believe Covid is real

A Western Trust worker from Enniskillen has sent out a stark warning to the public, claiming that actions towards medical advice and restrictions will determine how health professionals overcome the ongoing pressures of Covid.

Cathy Magowan is the carers co-ordinator for the Trust and based in community social services. Ms Magowan provides support to unpaid carers who may be a relative, neighbour or friend to a loved one who is ill, disabled, or old and frail.

“Those who don’t believe in Covid and don’t follow the government guidance are a potential vehicle to transmit the virus to others who are vulnerable due to age or a health condition.

“How would you feel if you were responsible for carrying this into the home of your loved one?” she told the Herald. “My concern is for the welfare of the staff in our health service, from the consultants to the support staff and the community keyworkers. This pandemic has put our health service under unprecedented pressure.

“Most of all I’m concerned about the unpaid carers who have struggled throughout the pandemic since March 2019.

“There has been an increase in the number of people providing unpaid care. They have had to continue caring for their loved ones who are often in the highest risk categories.”

