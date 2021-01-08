St Michael’s make the trek up Cuilcagh

ST MICHAEL’S MacRory Cup squad recently took on the audacious trek up Cuilcagh Mountain to raise much needed funds for the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen.

The Covid-19 Pandemic has saw challenge come in almost every walk of life and for some people the various restrictions and difficulties have been tough to cope with, and St Michael’s vice-captain Conor Murphy believes it is more important than ever that we do our bit to support these charities.

“The Aisling Centre is a brilliant local charity working within our community and this year their importance has been amplified with the COVID-19 pandemic. Mental Health is an extremely important topic that we need to keep talking about as it is a massive issue within our society.

“So this year we, the MacRory Cup squad, decided we would do a sponsored walk up Cuilcagh with the aim of raising funds for the Aisling Centre and the amazing work they do.”

