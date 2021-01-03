St Mary’s College students’ ‘Gesture of Goodwill’

TIS’ the season to be giving for students at St Mary’s College, Irvinestown, as members of its Student Council gave locals across the county something extra to smile about this Christmas through their “Gesture of Goodwill” initiative.

Patricia McGurren from St Mary’s told the Herald, “As part of the Gesture of Goodwill initiative, the Student Council of St Mary’s voted to create and distribute treat boxes to thank our local health agencies and charity organisations who worked so hard during the pandemic.

“Treat boxes were distributed to the SWAH, Enniskillen, health centres and chemists in Irvinestown, Ederney, Trillick and Kesh as well as the ARC Healthy Living Centre in Irvinestown.

“A big thank you to Student Council representatives Cassie Goan, Blaithin Maye, and Dearbhla Mc Goldrick who created these tasty treat boxes under the guidance and assistance of Mrs McGahey.”

She continued, “We endeavour to buy local this year and next to support all of the other businesses in our school community and to say thank you.”

