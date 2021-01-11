Second stabbing attack in Fermanagh in 48 hours

It is understood that a man in his twenties has been hospitalised tonight following a stabbing incident in the Kilmacormick area of Enniskillen.

A spokesperson from the PSNI told the Herald, “Detectives are investigating an incident in the Kilmacormick area of Enniskillen this evening, which has left a man in his 20s with stab wounds.

“The incident was reported to police at around 4.55pm this evening. The man has been taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and is currently in custody.”

This is the second stabbing incident to take place in the Fermanagh area after an attack in Maguiresbridge in the early hours of Sunday morning resulted in a woman receiving stabs wounds.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007