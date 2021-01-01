Ryan puts his best foot forward for Women’s Aid

LOCAL MAN Ryan Elliott has certainly put his best foot forward this Christmas, after the Ballinamallard solicitor raised £2,850 by undertaking a half-marathon challenge in support of Women’s Aid.

While festivities got underway in households elsewhere, the Newry based solicitor took to the roads with his cousin Maria Elliott on Christmas morning to complete a “gruelling” 13.1 miles on the Ballinamallard/Trory loop.

Ryan’s colleague, John Murphy, from “The Elliott-Trainor Partnership Solicitors” also braved the cold and completed the half-marathon in his native Rostrevor for the sake of those most vulnerable.

Ryan told the Herald, “The fundraising endeavour raised an outstanding £2,850 for Women’s Aid and I would like to express my utmost gratitude to everyone who generously donated.”

