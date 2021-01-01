+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineRyan puts his best foot forward for Women’s Aid
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Ryan puts his best foot forward for Women’s Aid

Posted: 2:57 pm January 1, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

LOCAL MAN Ryan Elliott has certainly put his best foot forward this Christmas, after the Ballinamallard solicitor raised £2,850 by undertaking a half-marathon challenge in support of Women’s Aid.
While festivities got underway in households elsewhere, the Newry based solicitor took to the roads with his cousin Maria Elliott on Christmas morning to complete a “gruelling” 13.1 miles on the Ballinamallard/Trory loop.
Ryan’s colleague, John Murphy, from “The Elliott-Trainor Partnership Solicitors” also braved the cold and completed the half-marathon in his native Rostrevor for the sake of those most vulnerable.
Ryan told the Herald, “The fundraising endeavour raised an outstanding £2,850 for Women’s Aid and I would like to express my utmost gratitude to everyone who generously donated.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:57 pm January 1, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA