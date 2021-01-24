Rooney’s named as a ‘local legend’ by loyal customers

ROONEY’S Eurospar has been named as a ‘local legend’ following a province-wide search.

KP Snacks recently announced the Enniskillen store as its ‘local legend’ retailer champion and revealed it secured an impressive 24% of the overall vote cast by customers from all over the North.

The local legend search began in August and sought to shine a well-deserved light on deserving local retailers as well as thank them for their hard work during the pandemic and years of service to their community.

Customers were asked to nominate the Spar or Eurospar which they ‘couldn’t do without’ and which they felt has acted as a local legend throughout the pandemic in continuing to keep families well looked-after and stocked up on their necessities. Over 150 nominations were received for stores across the North with almost a quarter of these singing the praises of Rooney’s Eurospar, Enniskillen who will receive £100 worth of KP Snacks stock as a prize for all their hard work as well as a trophy.

Rooney’s shop was described as a “fabulous family-run business who always puts the local community first.” The business was also praised for how it continued to put the community first during the pandemic with customers applauding the retailer as a “great, safe environment who really looked after the elderly as well as those who were shielding.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007