Public realm scheme steady progress despite set backs

DESPITE being behind schedule due to the Covid pandemic, the Enniskillen Public Realm scheme is continuing to make steady progress, with work continuing this month.

Work on the £5 million revamp project, which will see the town centre getting a make over complete with new paths, art, lighting and landscaping, began in February last year. However, just one month later the novel coronavirus outbreak was officially declared a global pandemic, bringing work on the project to a halt on March 30.

Since it recommenced on June 2, contractors FP McCann have been working hard to met their new scheduled finish time of spring 2022.

Having stopped for the Christmas break, the project restarted on January 4 with kerbing and pathing works on the Cafe Cellini side of East Bridge Street, continuing to Regal Pass, and on the Vincent’s side of Church Street/Darling Street, heading towards Wesley Street.

This month’s works are the latest phase of the pathing and kerbing works that are being carried out as part of the project.

To date, kerbing and paving has been completed on one side of Belmore Street, from Taco Loco to New Street, leading to Quay Lane carpark, and it is now fully reopened.

On the other side of town, Darling Street kerbing and pathing has been completed from Ziggy’s to the junction with Halls Lane, and the footpath there is now fully reopened also.

On Paget Square kerbing is finished and paving preparation works are 95 percent competed on the right hand side.

Kerbing is complete and pathing is 80 percent complete on Wesley Street, while kerbing at Regal Pass where around 15 percent of the pathing is done on the right hand side.

