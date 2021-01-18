Pet passports now needed to travel from here to Britain

FERMANAGH pet owners who plan to travel to and from Britain with their pets now that Brexit rules have come into force must make sure they comply with a whole new range of regulations.

While the end of the Brexit transition period did not mean any changes when it comes to bringing pets across the border here in Fermanagh, anyone planning on travelling from England, Scotland or Wales with their furry friend once the pandemic eases needs to take immediate action.

While the new rules took effect from January 1 but will be phased in here in the North, until February 1, to allow pet owners to be make the necessary preparations. The regulations will apply to all dogs, cats or ferrets travelling from GB to the North.

These requirements include having their pet micro-chipped, and vaccinated against rabies, waiting 21 days after the primary vaccination before travelling. Dogs should be treated against tape worm between one to five days before travelling from Britain.

Owners will also have to get their pet a valid EU pet passport if they live in either the North, or an EU animal health certificate if they live in Britain, to confirm their pet is microchipped and vaccinated.

Chief veterinary officer Dr Robert Huey said pet owners hoping to travel in the new year needed to take urgent action.

“In recognition of the short window to complete the necessary steps, I will phase in the enforcement approach, giving pet owners a period of time until February 1, to make sure that they have the appropriate vaccines and documents including a pet passport if appropriate,” he said.

“Pet owners should discuss at the earliest opportunity what they need to do in order to obtain the correct documentation to travel with their pet.”

The new rules, which will see regulations being applied to pets travelling from Britain to the North but not to pets travelling from the North to the South, are part of the Irish Protocol which was agreed between the UK and the EU to prevent a hard border in Ireland.

For more information on the requirements and what pet owners must do before travelling, visit www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/travelling-pets