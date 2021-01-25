+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Street lights on Wellington Road in Enniskillen

New light to shine on Wellington Road

Posted: 1:04 pm January 25, 2021
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com
WELLINGTON Road is set to benefit from a £100,000 street lighting upgrade scheme which is due to commence from  Monday, January 25, and run until mid March.
Drivers have been advised that while the works are ongoing additional time should be allowed for travel.
The scheme will involve the replacement of the existing lights with a new LED lighting system and also includes a full replacement of all underground cables and columns. Work is set to extend from Paget Lane to the Henry Street Junction and includes Paget Lane, Paget Square, Castle Street and Anne Street.
The Department for Infrastructure said it has carefully programmed the work operations and traffic management in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. 

